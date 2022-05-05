Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, where 12,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 17.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the OVB ETF, which lost 2,000,000 of its units, representing a 38.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: FV, OVB: Big ETF Outflows

