FV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (Symbol: FV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.41, changing hands as high as $45.92 per share. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FV's low point in its 52 week range is $41.05 per share, with $49.5366 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.07.
