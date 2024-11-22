Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - On a relatively quiet day of economic announcements, the investors are focusing on geopolitical developments. Russia's use of nuclear-capable multiple warhead ballistic missile against Ukraine has raised worries across nations.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly up.

As of 7.34 am ET, the Dow futures were down 1.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 7.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 44.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The Dow jumped 461.88 points or 1.1 percent to 43,870.35 and the S&P 500 climbed 31.60 points or 0.5 percent to 5,948.71, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a much more modest gain, inching up 6.28 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 18,972.42.

On the economic front, the PMI Composite Flash for November will be issued at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the composite Index was 54.1. The consensus for manufacturing index was 48.8, while it was up 48.5 in October.

The Consumer Sentiment for November is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 73.0, while it was up 73.0 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 784 and the U.S. rig count was 584.

Asian markets closed broadly up on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled more than 3 percent to finish trading at 3,267.19. The Shenzhen Component Index plunged 3.5 percent to close at 10,438.72.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was down 371 points or 1.9 percent to finish at 19,229.97.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rebounded 258 points or 0.68 percent to close at 38,146.98.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,393.80, gaining 70 points or 0.85 percent from the previous close of 8,323.00.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 1.82 points or 0.03 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 71.27 points or 0.37 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 76.85 points or 0.94 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 101.91 points or 0.88 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.17 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.