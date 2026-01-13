Futures Slip, Pointing To A Lower Open

(RTTNews) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

In a new move, US President Donald Trump said that countries doing business with Iran will face a 25 percent tariff.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly down.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 61.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 48.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed positive on Monday. The Dow rose 86.13 points or 0.2 percent to 49,590.29, the Nasdaq climbed 62.56 points or 0.3 percent to 23,733.90 and the S&P 500 increased 10.99 points or 0.2 percent to 6,977.27.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The New Home Sales for the September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 710K.

The 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Four-month Treasury bill announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

St. Louis Fed Bank President Alberto Musalem will participate in moderated discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an MNI webinar at 10.00 am ET.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak at the CFA Society Washington DC at 4.00 pm ET.

Asian shares finished mostly up on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.64 percent from the previous close of 4,165.29 to finish trading at 4,138.76.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 240 points or 0.90 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 26,848.47.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1627 points or 3.1 percent to close trading at 53,567.00.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,808.50, gaining 49 points or 0.56 percent from the previous close of 8,759.40. The day's trading ranged between 8,759.40 and 8,855.70.

