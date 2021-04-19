Futures Set To Open Subdued

(RTTNews) - The economic calendar is relatively noticeably quiet today. Investors might be awaiting economic announcements and earnings reports this week.

Earnings report of IBM (IBM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Netflix (NFLX), AT&T (T), Intel (INTC), American Express (AXP) and Honeywell (HON) are scheduled this week. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 81.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 10.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 44.75 points.

The U.S. major stocks moved mostly higher on Friday. The Dow climbed 164.68 points or 0.5 percent to 34,200.67 and the S&P 500 rose 15.05 points or 0.4 percent to 4,185.47. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a more modest gain, inching up 13.58 points or 0.1 percent to 14,052.34.

On the economic front, the Six-month Treasury Bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese shares led regional gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 50.93 points, or 1.49 percent, to 3,477.55, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 136.44 points, or 0.47 percent, to 29,106.15.

Japanese shares ended on a subdued note. The Nikkei average gave up early gains to end little changed at 29,685.37 while the broader Topix index closed 0.22 percent lower at 1,956.56.

Australian markets ended flat with a positive bias.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 18.30 points or 0.29 percent. The German DAX is losing 23.21 points or 0.15 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 0.22 points or 0.00 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 45.71 points or 0.41 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.016 percent.

