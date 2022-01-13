Futures Point To Moderately Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Reports on weekly jobless claims and producer price inflation might be the highlight on Thursday.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading lower.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 46.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 11.25 points.

The U.S. major averages closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The Dow inched up 38.30 points or 0.1 percent to 36,290.32, the Nasdaq edged up 34.94 points or 0.2 percent to 15,188.39 and the S&P 500 rose 13.28 points or 0.3 percent to 4,726.35.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 205K, while it was up 207K in the prior week.

The Producer Price Index or PPI - Final Demand for demand will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.8 percent in the prior month. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 31 bcf. The Ten-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS will be released at 11.00 am ET. The 20-year Treasury Bonds announcement will be at 11.00 am ET. The 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.766 trillion.

Asian stocks struggled on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 42.17 points or 1.17 percent to finish at 3,555.26.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 27.60 points or 0.11 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 24,429.77. The day's high was at 24,561.48 and low at 24,289.19.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 277 points or 0.96 percent to end Thursday's trading at 28,489.13.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,474.40 after gaining 35.50 points or 0.48 percent. The index is currently 2.08 percent below its 52-week high of 7632.80.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 42.80 points or 0.59 percent. The German DAX is losing 5.92 points or 0.04 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 5.91 points or 0.08 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 51.62 points or 0.41 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.15 percent.

