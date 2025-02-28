FutureFuel Corp. Updates Timeline for Batesville, Arkansas Facility Turnaround Due to Severe Weather

FutureFuel Corp. updates production timeline at its Batesville facility due to severe weather delays, affecting biodiesel output.

Quiver AI Summary

FutureFuel Corp. has announced delays in the turnaround of its Batesville, Arkansas production facility due to severe weather conditions experienced in February 2025. Initially, the turnaround was scheduled to be completed by the end of February; however, the biodiesel production restart is now expected at the earliest by the end of March 2025, while other production processes are anticipated to ramp up in early March. FutureFuel is a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals as well as biofuels, with a focus on producing biodiesel among other chemical products. The company also highlighted that it provides forward-looking statements regarding its operations and potential future performance, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer in the chemical products and biofuels sector, which positions the company well within a growing and essential industry.



The company is actively managing challenges at its Batesville facility, showing commitment to operational resilience and recovery despite severe weather disruptions.



FutureFuel's diversified product portfolio includes custom and performance chemicals, indicating strong market adaptability and potential for varied revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

Production delays at the Batesville facility due to severe weather may affect revenue and customer relations, with biodiesel production not expected to resume until the end of March 2025 at the earliest.

The potential for future unanticipated risks and uncertainties, as mentioned in the release, could negatively impact investor confidence and stock performance.

FAQ

What updates has FutureFuel announced regarding its Batesville facility?

FutureFuel announced that the turnaround at its Batesville facility will extend due to severe weather, affecting biodiesel production restart.

When is biodiesel production expected to resume at FutureFuel?

Biodiesel production is anticipated to restart by the end of March 2025 at the earliest.

What products does FutureFuel manufacture?

FutureFuel manufactures custom and performance chemicals, including biodiesel, agrochemicals, and specialty solvents.

Where can I find more information about FutureFuel?

More information about FutureFuel can be found on their official website at www.futurefuelcorporation.com.

What are forward-looking statements in FutureFuel's press release?

Forward-looking statements reflect FutureFuel’s current plans and expectations, subject to risks and uncertainties that may affect actual results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FF Insider Trading Activity

$FF insiders have traded $FF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROELAND POLET (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,100

DONALD C. BEDELL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $FF stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FutureFuel Corp



. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced certain updated matters with respect to its Batesville, Arkansas Facility.





In a press release dated January 28, 2025, FutureFuel announced that it had initiated a turnaround of its Batesville, Arkansas, production facility in December 2024. At the time of the press release, this turnaround was planned to last through February 2025. However, severe inclement weather in the Batesville area during February impacted the Company’s ability to complete the turnaround and restart the various production processes it operates in Batesville. Biodiesel production will likely not restart until the end of March 2025 at the earliest. Other processes are anticipated to ramp up in early March 2025.







About FutureFuel







FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. FutureFuel’s chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom manufacturing product portfolio includes proprietary agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals products include a portfolio of proprietary nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit





www.futurefuelcorporation.com





for more information.







Forward-Looking Statements







This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements deal with FutureFuel’s current plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations, and statements of future economic performance. Statements containing such terms as “believe,” “do not believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and other phrases of similar meaning are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements. In addition, from time-to-time FutureFuel or its representatives have made or will make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that the company makes with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases, or in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of FutureFuel’s authorized executive officers.





These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in FutureFuel’s Form 10-K Annual Report, as amended for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in its future filings made with the SEC. An investor should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect FutureFuel management’s opinions only as of their respective dates. Except as required by law, the company undertakes No obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties described in this document and in current and future filings with the SEC are not the only ones faced by FutureFuel. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the company to predict which will arise. There may be additional risks not presently known to the company or that the company currently believes are immaterial to its business. In addition, FutureFuel cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. If any such risks occur, FutureFuel’s business, operating results, liquidity, and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. An investor should consult any additional disclosures FutureFuel has made or will make in its reports to the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to FutureFuel or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.













COMPANY CONTACT









FutureFuel Corp.





Roeland Polet





(314) 854-8352









www.futurefuelcorporation.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.