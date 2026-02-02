Future-Ready Boards View Employees as Value Drivers

By Vanessa Mesics, Co-Lead, Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence

The bread-and-butter responsibilities of board service aren’t disappearing, but the priorities shaping corporate values are shifting fast. Among the most significant are the workforce and its ability to influence a company’s future. Boards that view employees merely as costs to control risk falling behind those that recognize employees as strategic engines.

To meet this moment, boards must understand the ecosystem in which their companies operate—because connectivity to employees and customers has become a competitive advantage. Future-ready boards embrace adaptability and resilience by evolving their mindset and culture. This means asking: What skills must be represented around the boardroom table? Who embodies those skills? And how will those directors enable strategic thinking that drives long-term value?

These questions served as the backdrop for a recent webinar hosted by the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence and Wharton Alumni for Boards, Future-Ready Boards: Strategic Design & Convergence. Featuring insights from Valerie Mosley, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of BrightUp and board member at DraftKings and Eaton Vance Mutual Funds, Joe Hurd, experienced director and board member at Lloyd’s of London, Trustpilot, and Hays, and Sheila Bangalore, an independent member of StoneAge’s board of directors and Chair of its Governance Committee, the conversation explored what future-ready boards must do to remain strategically agile without losing long-term focus.



Elevating Human Dynamics in the Boardroom

Modern business risks—digital evolution, cyber threats, brand trust, innovation velocity, and culture—are ultimately people risks. Boards cannot build an effective risk culture without understanding how employees think, behave, and adapt to change. As Mosley emphasized, “When you invest in the wellbeing of employees, you get actual ROI.”

This need has become even more urgent as AI transforms the workplace at an unprecedented pace, reshaping career paths and redefining which skills drive advantage. Meanwhile, younger generations increasingly expect transparency, sustainability, and purpose from their employers, with customers rewarding companies that empower their workforce. In a society shaped by social media and influencer culture, employee and customer sentiment can shift quickly—and those shifts can move markets.

As these forces converge, workforce readiness has expanded from an HR operation to a board-level responsibility. Future-ready boards must take both offensive and defensive positions in collaboration with management to enhance employee trust and performance, rather than erode it. This requires evaluating:

Workforce reskilling and long-term career pathways

Ethical and transparent AI governance

Organizational capacity for change

Upside and downside workforce scenarios

As boards take a more active role in shaping how AI is embedded across the organization, governance must evolve beyond technical oversight into a cultural mandate. Joe Hurd has shared that, “With respect to enabling success through proper AI governance, directors must work with management to ensure robust, recursive oversight to help companies build a culture where employees are empowered to leverage technology without sacrificing judgment or yielding to the algorithm.”

To govern effectively in this environment, boards benefit from leaders who can translate human dynamics into strategic insight. CHROs can anticipate how roles and business structures may need to evolve; CMOs can determine how business transformations are communicated internally and externally. Whether these executives sit at the board table or regularly brief it, their perspectives offer the board critical insight into customer expectations, market shifts, brand reputation, culture health, talent gaps, and overall organizational readiness.



Leveraging Workforce Insights for Strategic Action

Once boards understand workforce dynamics, the next step is using that insight to shape long-term value creation. This goes beyond acknowledging employees as important—it requires treating them as strategic assets and embedding human capital considerations into core governance.

A strictly shareholder-first board mentality not only overlooks the board’s role in duty of care, it also leaves value on the table. “You want to look at the mosaic of skillsets on your board and see how they match the needs and likely success of the company,” Mosley explained. Bangalore added that the mosaic is comprised of diverse functional and subject expertise, as well as soft skills. And when boards deliberately link corporate actions to employees, community, and the environment, they pave the way for more resilient growth.

For example, Hurd shared that directors in the UK have an affirmative statutory obligation to act in good faith for long-term stakeholder welfare. “It's an expansive definition in which profit maximization is a component, but employee welfare is equally important,” he shared. While many companies track NPS scores to evaluate customer trust and performance, a similar evaluation should be done for the company’s biggest asset—its employees. The cost of not doing so can be significant. High turnover and disengaged employees can erode customer satisfaction and create reputational risk, particularly in an era when workforce sentiment spreads instantly through social media. To deepen accountability, boards should demand visibility into data regarding:

Culture strength and inclusion

Engagement trends and flight risk

Skill gaps that jeopardize competitiveness

Manager capability and burnout indicators

While boards should remain “nose in, fingers out,” they also have a responsibility to challenge management when wellbeing, culture, or engagement trends signal deeper strategic strain. As Hurd noted, “When you have an obligation to tie employee wellbeing to performance, it puts the onus on the director to ask the questions and pump the brakes.” This means posing deeper questions about how human capital decisions reinforce strategy: Are we investing meaningfully in employee wellbeing? Are we running regular culture and engagement surveys? What are the surveys telling us, and how quickly are we acting on those insights? What benefits or support structures could materially improve employee sentiment?

A workforce-centric perspective enables predictive performance intelligence: early detection of a cultural drift, operational bottlenecks and transformation challenges. It also raises a final, critical question for the board itself: Do we have the right people at this table—directors who will champion this level of strategic attention to the workforce?



Evolving Board Capabilities for an Era of Disruption

As workforce insight becomes central to strategy, boards must also examine their own capacity to lead through disruption. This often demands a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths and, when necessary, make changes at the CEO or even the board level. For directors, balancing long-term focus with the need for strategic agility can be challenging. As Mosley shared, “It's like trying to parallel park in rush hour. You're keeping an eye on the car ahead of you, the car behind you, and your side mirrors, while cars are passing all the while.”

Today’s pace of change requires directors who can operate in that level of dynamic tension. While deep technical expertise may be needed in certain areas, Hurd emphasized that the most durable capability is intellectual agility. “Five years ago, we were saying we needed a cyber expert on the board. Now, everyone’s focused on AI—but two years from now, it will be something entirely different.” The enduring capability is the ability to understand and navigate new disruptions regardless of vector.

But don't allow disruption to distract from long-term strategy. Directors should reflect on the issues that routinely appear at the boardroom table and consider which types of expertise and experiences would enhance oversight and maximize stakeholder value. As Hurd explained, “The most effective directors have an operational core, but are able pivot across topics and ask good, challenging questions,” fueling productive debate and stronger decisions.



The Call for the Future-Ready Board

Future-ready boards understand that human capital is a strategic engine; the most significant opportunity for competitive advantage lies not in technology itself, but in the people empowered to use it. Ultimately, future-ready boards:

Treat employees as value creators, not liabilities.

Invite marketing and talent leaders into decision-making.

Demand clear skills roadmaps that align to long-term strategy.

Link workforce outcomes to growth, innovation, and shareholder return.

Apply governance rigor to culture, not just compliance.

