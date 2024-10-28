News & Insights

Future Metals Finds Rich Mineral Zones at Eileen Bore

October 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Future Metals NL (AU:FME) has released an update.

Future Metals NL has announced promising drilling results at its Eileen Bore Prospect and a new site, Target 2, within the Alice Downs Corridor. The drilling has revealed significant zones of copper and nickel mineralization, indicating potential for extensive resource development. These findings could enhance the company’s exploration prospects and attract interest from investors in the metals market.

