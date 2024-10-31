Future Generation Global’s Director Boosts Shareholdings

Future Generation Global Limited (AU:FGG) has released an update.

Future Generation Global Limited’s director, Kiera Grant, has increased her indirect shareholding by acquiring 13,245 ordinary shares through the company’s dividend reinvestment plan, bringing her total to 501,861 shares. This move reflects potential confidence in the company’s future performance, intriguing investors looking for growth opportunities.

