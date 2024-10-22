Future Generation Global Updates Dividend Details

News & Insights

Future Generation Global Limited (AU:FGG) has released an update.

Future Generation Global Limited has updated its dividend distribution details, specifically the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price, for its ordinary fully paid shares. This update follows a previous announcement and pertains to the dividend period ending June 30, 2024. Investors should note the key dates, with the record date being October 18, 2024.

