Future Generation Global Limited: Director’s Share Acquisition

Future Generation Global Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Kate Thorley acquiring 390 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This change reflects a modest increase in her direct shareholding, highlighting her continued confidence in the company’s prospects.

