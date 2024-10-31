News & Insights

Future Generation Global Limited: Director’s Share Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Future Generation Global Limited (AU:FGG) has released an update.

Future Generation Global Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Kate Thorley acquiring 390 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This change reflects a modest increase in her direct shareholding, highlighting her continued confidence in the company’s prospects.

