Future Generation Director Ups Stake

May 27, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Gabriel Radzyminski, a director of Future Generation Australia Limited, has increased his stake in the company through the acquisition of 1,500 additional ordinary shares valued at $1,731.35, issued under the dividend reinvestment plan. The transaction, which was not conducted during a closed period, brings Radzyminski’s total holdings to 53,175 ordinary shares. No contracts were affected in this change of director’s interest.

