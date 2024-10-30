News & Insights

Future First Technologies Reports Strong Start to FY25

October 30, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Future First Technologies Ltd. (AU:ASV) has released an update.

Future First Technologies Ltd.’s subsidiary, Asset Vision Co, reported a promising start to FY25, with a 26% increase in annual recurring revenue and a 24% rise in licensing revenue, driven by strategic product innovation and market expansion. The company achieved a positive cash flow of $191k and reduced operating expenses by 4%, highlighting effective cost management. New contracts and successful platform deployments across various sectors underscore the growing demand for Asset Vision’s solutions.

