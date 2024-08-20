News & Insights

Futu Holdings Q2 Adj. Profit Rises

August 20, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Futu Holdings Ltd. (FUTU) reported second quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income of $166.0 million, an increase of 8.6% from a year ago. Revenues were $400.7 million, up 25.9%.

By the end of the second quarter, the company's global users were 23.3 million, an increase of 13.3% from last year. The company has reached a milestone of two million paying clients, a growth of 28.8% from prior year.

Futu Holdings said it launched crypto trading services in Singapore and Hong Kong in July and August respectively, and plans to bring more products to global investors in the future.

