Futu Holdings Q2 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Futu Holdings Ltd. (FUTU) reported second quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income of $166.0 million, an increase of 8.6% from a year ago. Revenues were $400.7 million, up 25.9%.

By the end of the second quarter, the company's global users were 23.3 million, an increase of 13.3% from last year. The company has reached a milestone of two million paying clients, a growth of 28.8% from prior year.

Futu Holdings said it launched crypto trading services in Singapore and Hong Kong in July and August respectively, and plans to bring more products to global investors in the future.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.