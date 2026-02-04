Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares (Symbol: FUTU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.50, changing hands as low as $151.30 per share. Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUTU's low point in its 52 week range is $70.60 per share, with $202.5299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.23.

