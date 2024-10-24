Futu Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FUTU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Futu Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,000, and 9 calls, totaling $447,166.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $140.0 for Futu Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Futu Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Futu Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $4.75 $4.4 $4.5 $85.00 $90.0K 817 200 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $10.55 $10.35 $10.55 $81.00 $81.2K 1 65 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $10.4 $10.35 $10.4 $81.00 $72.8K 1 176 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $10.9 $10.25 $10.25 $81.00 $67.7K 1 300 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.95 $2.82 $3.54 $95.00 $30.0K 922 85

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Current Position of Futu Hldgs Trading volume stands at 601,573, with FUTU's price down by -1.52%, positioned at $87.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 28 days. Expert Opinions on Futu Hldgs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Futu Hldgs with a target price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Futu Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

