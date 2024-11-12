News & Insights

Futaba Corporation Reports Financial Decline and Future Outlook

November 12, 2024 — 08:52 pm EST

Futaba (JP:6986) has released an update.

Futaba Corporation reported a noticeable decline in financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales dropping by 15.5% to 24,568 million yen and a net loss of 1,273 million yen. Despite a challenging period marked by negative operating and ordinary profits, the company maintains a strong equity ratio of 75.6%, signaling a stable financial position. Looking ahead, Futaba forecasts a continued decrease in net sales for the full year ending March 2025.

