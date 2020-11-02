Fusion Pharma, AstraZeneca Collaborate To Develop Next-Gen Therapies - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) announced Monday a collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to develop and commercialize next-generation alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer.

Fusion is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines.

The collaboration will combine Fusion's Targeted Alpha Therapies (TATs) platform and expertise in radiopharmaceuticals with AstraZeneca's antibody and oncology portfolio to create novel cancer therapies, including DNA Damage Response Inhibitors (DDRis).

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will discover, develop and commercialize novel TATs, which will utilize Fusion's Fast-Clear linker technology platform with antibodies in AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio.

In addition, the companies will exclusively explore certain specified combination strategies between TATs (including Fusion's lead candidate FPI-1434) and AstraZeneca therapeutics, for the treatment of various cancers. Both companies will retain full rights to their respective assets.

The agreement includes an upfront payment from AstraZeneca, as well as future development milestone and other payments.

