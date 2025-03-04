Fusion Fuel Green PLC Closes $1.3 Million Private Placement of Senior Convertible Notes

Fusion Fuel Green PLC raises $1.3 million through private placement of convertible notes to strengthen financial position.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC announced the successful closing of a $1.3 million private placement of senior convertible notes with institutional investors. The notes, sold at a 23% discount and maturing in August 2026 with an 8% annual interest rate, aim to bolster the company's financial stability and provide additional working capital. CEO John-Paul Backwell emphasized the importance of investor support in reinforcing the company’s long-term strategy and commitment to being a leader in the diversified energy services sector. The financing also included warrants for equity participation by noteholders, with further details available in the company's SEC filing. Fusion Fuel specializes in energy engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy brands, focusing on both industrial gas and hydrogen solutions.

Potential Positives

Fusion Fuel Green PLC successfully closed a $1.3 million private placement of senior convertible notes, enhancing its financial position.

The financing demonstrates strong commitment and support from institutional investors, reinforcing confidence in the company's long-term strategy.

The proceeds will provide additional working capital, allowing Fusion Fuel to strengthen its operations and leadership in the energy services sector.

The issuance of warrants alongside the notes provides investors with additional equity participation, indicating a positive outlook for potential future growth.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of senior convertible notes with a 23% original issue discount indicates potential perceived risk by investors regarding the company's financial stability.

The 8% annual interest rate on the convertible notes may represent a significant financial burden and could affect cash flow if not managed properly.

The need for follow-on financing to solidify financial position could imply ongoing financial challenges and a lack of sufficient operating capital.

FAQ

What is the recent financing amount Fusion Fuel announced?

Fusion Fuel announced a $1.3 million private placement of senior convertible notes with institutional investors.

What is the maturity date of the senior convertible notes?

The senior convertible notes mature in August 2026.

What interest rate do the senior convertible notes carry?

The senior convertible notes carry an 8% annual interest rate.

How will Fusion Fuel use the proceeds from the financing?

The proceeds are expected to provide additional working capital for the company.

Where can I find more information about Fusion Fuel Green?

Additional information can be found on Fusion Fuel's website at www.fusion-fuel.eu.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



DUBLIN, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Fusion Fuel Green PLC (Nasdaq: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel" or the "Company"), a leading provider of full-service energy engineering and advisory solutions, today announced that it has closed a $1.3 million private placement of senior convertible notes with certain institutional investors.





The senior convertible notes were issued at a weighted-average original issue discount of approximately 23% for an aggregate purchase price of $1.0 million, mature in August 2026, and carry an 8% annual interest rate. In connection with the financing, the Company also issued warrants to the noteholders, providing additional equity participation.





“This follow-on financing further solidifies our financial position and underscores the ongoing commitment from our investors,” commented John-Paul Backwell, Chief Executive Officer of Fusion Fuel. “Their continued support reinforces the confidence in our long-term strategy and ability to execute. With these investments, we are strengthening our position as a diversified energy services leader, delivering value across the entire energy ecosystem.”





The proceeds from the financing are expected to provide additional working capital.





Additional information regarding the terms of the senior convertible notes and related warrants can be found in the Company’s report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 3, 2025.







About Fusion Fuel Green PLC







Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) is an emerging leader in the energy services sector, offering a comprehensive suite of energy engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy brands. Al Shola Gas provides full-service industrial gas solutions, including the design, supply, and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems, as well as the transport and distribution of LPG to a broad range of customers across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. BrightHy, the Company’s newly launched hydrogen solutions platform, focuses on delivering innovative engineering and advisory services that enable decarbonization across hard-to-abate industries.





Learn more about Fusion Fuel by visiting our website at



https://www.fusion-fuel.eu



and following us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target”, “may”, “intend”, “predict”, “should”, “would”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “future”, “outlook” or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Fusion Fuel has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, including but not limited the ability of the investment reported on to be consummated as anticipated. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties (including those set forth in Fusion Fuel’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission) which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.







