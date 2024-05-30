Fuse Battery Metals Announces Share Consolidation

Fuse Cobalt (TSE:FUSE) has released an update.

Fuse Battery Metals Inc. has announced a 5:1 share consolidation effective June 3, 2024, aiming to enhance market competitiveness and attract a broader investor base without changing its name or symbol. The consolidation, approved by the board and not requiring shareholder approval, will result in a reduced number of shares to approximately 37.6 million. Shareholders will receive instructions to exchange their current share certificates for new ones reflecting the consolidation.

