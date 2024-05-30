News & Insights

Stocks

Fuse Battery Metals Announces Share Consolidation

May 30, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fuse Cobalt (TSE:FUSE) has released an update.

Fuse Battery Metals Inc. has announced a 5:1 share consolidation effective June 3, 2024, aiming to enhance market competitiveness and attract a broader investor base without changing its name or symbol. The consolidation, approved by the board and not requiring shareholder approval, will result in a reduced number of shares to approximately 37.6 million. Shareholders will receive instructions to exchange their current share certificates for new ones reflecting the consolidation.

For further insights into TSE:FUSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.