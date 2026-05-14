Funko (FNKO) Price Target Increased by 29.03% to 6.80

The average one-year price target for Funko (NasdaqGS:FNKO) has been revised to $6.80 / share. This is an increase of 29.03% from the prior estimate of $5.27 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.77% from the latest reported closing price of $5.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Funko. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 48.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNKO is 0.03%, an increase of 21.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.68% to 45,007K shares. The put/call ratio of FNKO is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Capital Management holds 12,521K shares representing 22.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 5,249K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,414K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,569K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,404K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 2.46% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 1,087K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.