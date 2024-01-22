Funko (FNKO) & Goliath Forge Exclusive Global Gaming Alliance

Pop culture aficionados and board game enthusiasts alike are in for a treat as Funko, Inc. FNKO and Goliath, the renowned family-owned global game company, join forces in an exclusive worldwide license and distribution agreement. The deal encompasses Funko's extensive portfolio of games under the Funko Games brand, signaling a strategic move to elevate the gaming experience.



In a significant move, Goliath has not only secured the rights to distribute Funko's current lineup of games and puzzles globally but also acquired the assets of Funko's board game development studio, formerly known as Forrest-Pruzan Creative. This acquisition includes the celebrated board game design team, Prospero Hall, reinforcing Goliath's commitment to innovation in the gaming industry.



The multi-year agreement positions Goliath as the exclusive worldwide distributor of Funko's games and puzzles, with plans to collaborate on the development and distribution of exciting new additions to the Funko Games brand. The partnership involves an initial payment from Goliath, followed by future minimum guaranteed royalty payments, underlining the shared commitment to the success of the venture.



Jochanan Golad, CEO of Goliath, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Funko Games is a highly regarded brand that includes hundreds of board games recently created, as well as a great portfolio from Forrest-Pruzan. We look forward to bringing the Funko brand and style to the game aisle in new and innovative ways."



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As part of the deal, Goliath plans to leverage its extensive experience in the games and toys market to market key games globally. One of the highlights is the launch of "Bitty Pop! Chase," an exciting new game featuring Funko's popular Bitty Pop! miniature collectible characters.



Mike Lunsford, Interim CEO of Funko, emphasized the strategic nature of the transaction, aligning with the company's goal of streamlining operations. The proceeds from the deal will be directed toward debt reduction, capitalizing on Goliath's size, scale and market expertise to strengthen Funko's position in the board game category.



This exclusive alliance between Funko and Goliath marks a significant chapter in the gaming industry, promising enthusiasts a plethora of new and innovative gaming experiences on a global scale.



