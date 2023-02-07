Funk Daniel A Cuts Stake in SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA)

Fintel reports that Funk Daniel A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.38MM shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (SCIA). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 0.40MM shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCI Engineered Materials. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SCIA is 0.0040%, a decrease of 51.1750%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 274K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 273,756 shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

