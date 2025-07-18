Fundraising Update: Representative Sam Graves just disclosed $25.0K of new fundraising

Representative Sam Graves just disclosed $25.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 6th, 2025. This is the 785th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 80.0% came from individual donors.

Graves disclosed $69.8K of spending. This is the 613th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Graves disclosed $0 of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 1857th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Sam Graves Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Sam Graves is worth $1.6M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 243rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Graves has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Sam Graves Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Sam Graves:

H.R.4275: Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025

H.R.3684: Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act

H.R.3004: USPS SERVES US Act

H.R.2432: Southwestern Power Administration Fund Establishment Act

H.R.431: Pony Up Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

