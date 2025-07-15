Fundraising Update: Representative Mary E. Miller just disclosed $175.1K of new fundraising

Representative Mary E. Miller just disclosed $175.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 36th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 96.6% came from individual donors.

Miller disclosed $140.9K of spending. This is the 33rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Miller disclosed $704.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 50th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Mary E. Miller's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Mary E. Miller Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mary E. Miller is worth $15.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 66th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Miller has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Mary E. Miller's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller.

Representative Mary E. Miller Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mary E. Miller:

H.R.3297: Interstate Obscenity Definition Act

H.R.3247: SAFE Home Act

H.R.2870: Working Families Flexibility Act of 2025

H.R.2644: Love Them Both Act of 2025

H.R.2452: Keep Our Girls Safe Act of 2025

H.R.2378: Defining Male and Female Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Mary E. Miller on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

