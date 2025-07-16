Fundraising Update: Representative LaMonica McIver just disclosed $751.7K of new fundraising

Representative LaMonica McIver just disclosed $751.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 61st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 72.9% came from individual donors.

McIver disclosed $263.9K of spending. This is the 157th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

McIver disclosed $628.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 356th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative LaMonica McIver Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative LaMonica McIver is worth $673.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 325th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

McIver has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative LaMonica McIver Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative LaMonica McIver:

H.R.2948: Safer Neighborhoods Gun Buyback Act of 2025

H.R.1835: MERIT Act

H.R.793: SNAP Benefits Fairness Act of 2025

H.R.307: ARC Act of 2025

