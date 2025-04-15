Fundraising Update: Representative Brian Babin just disclosed $153.4K of new fundraising

Representative Brian Babin just disclosed $153.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 24th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 42.9% came from individual donors.

Babin disclosed $144.0K of spending. This is the 25th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Babin disclosed $670.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 40th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Brian Babin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Brian Babin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Brian Babin is worth $3.5M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 161st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Babin has approximately $356.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Brian Babin's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Babin.

Representative Brian Babin Stock Trading

We have data on up to $140.0K of trades from Representative Brian Babin, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 27th, 2022 purchase of up to $50K of $BHP. The stock has fallen 19.75% since then.

of $BHP. The stock has fallen 19.75% since then. A June 2nd, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $WDS. The stock has fallen 45.66% since then.

of $WDS. The stock has fallen 45.66% since then. A August 2nd, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $FIP. The stock has risen 25.19% since then.

You can track Representative Brian Babin's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Babin.

Representative Brian Babin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Brian Babin:

H.R.2100: No Bailouts for Reparations Act

H.R.2028: REDI Act

H.R.653: Protect Minors from Medical Malpractice Act of 2025

H.R.569: Birthright Citizenship Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.