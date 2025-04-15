Fundraising Update: Representative Bradley Scott Schneider just disclosed $530.0K of new fundraising

Representative Bradley Scott Schneider just disclosed $530.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 5th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 54.1% came from individual donors.

Schneider disclosed $345.4K of spending. This is the 6th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Schneider disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 22nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Bradley Scott Schneider Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Bradley Scott Schneider is worth $8.9M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 91st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schneider has approximately $1.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Bradley Scott Schneider Stock Trading

We have data on up to $40.0M of trades from Representative Bradley Scott Schneider, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 20th, 2019 sale of up to $1M of $MA. The stock has risen 92.08% since then.

of $MA. The stock has risen 92.08% since then. A June 19th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $PGR. The stock has risen 240.79% since then.

of $PGR. The stock has risen 240.79% since then. A June 20th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $TTD. The stock has risen 93.72% since then.

of $TTD. The stock has risen 93.72% since then. A June 20th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $FB. The stock has risen 3.75% since then.

of $FB. The stock has risen 3.75% since then. A June 19th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $AMZN. The stock has risen 90.82% since then.

Representative Bradley Scott Schneider Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Bradley Scott Schneider:

H.R.2742: To prevent fraud, waste, and abuse by requiring the Administrator of the United States Department of Government Efficiency Service to provide weekly reports to Congress regarding changes DOGE has made to any Federal agency and the realized impacts of such changes, and for other purposes.

H.R.2609: PEACE Act

H.R.2464: Repealing Outdated and Unilateral Tariff Authorities Act

H.R.1890: Turkey Diplomatic Realignment Act

H.R.1740: Default Proceed Sale Transparency Act

H.R.1097: SECURE Firearm Storage Act

