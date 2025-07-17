Fundraising Update: Representative André Carson just disclosed $206.4K of new fundraising

Representative André Carson just disclosed $206.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 418th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 22.7% came from individual donors.

Carson disclosed $82.5K of spending. This is the 564th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Carson disclosed $611.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 421st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative André Carson's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative André Carson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative André Carson is worth $32.5K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 432nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Carson has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative André Carson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carson.

Representative André Carson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative André Carson:

H.R.3906: Medical Research for Our Troops Act

H.R.2411: UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2025

H.R.1855: National Amusement Park Ride Safety Act

H.R.486: Young Americans Financial Literacy Act

H.R.485: Muhammad Ali Congressional Gold Medal Act

H.R.484: Food Deserts Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative André Carson on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carson.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

