Fundraising Update: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just disclosed $9.6M of new fundraising

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just disclosed $9.6M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 3rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Ocasio-Cortez disclosed $5.1M of spending. This is the 3rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Ocasio-Cortez disclosed $8.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 15th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is worth $24.5K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 421st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ocasio-Cortez has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ocasio-Cortez.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

H.R.1944: 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act

H.R.398: Geothermal Cost-Recovery Authority Act of 2025

H.R.360: Oyster Reef Recovery Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.