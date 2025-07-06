Fundraising Update: Elon Musk Files With FEC to Launch "America Party"

Elon Musk appears to have possibly filed a statement of organization with the FEC on Sunday morning, establishing a new political entity known as the America Party.

There still has not been any confirmation from Elon Musk that this is an authentic filing, as opposed to a fraudulent filing by someone else.

Tesla’s CFO, Vaibhav Taneja, is named as both treasurer and custodian of records for the committee

Musk has announced plans for targeting 2 to 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House seats with his new political party.

The filing of a Statement of Organization with the FEC allows the new party to legally begin raising and spending money for federal election purposes.

Tesla Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Tesla Government Contracts

We have seen $17,357 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Tesla Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,859 institutional investors add shares of Tesla stock to their portfolio, and 1,818 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Tesla Insider Trading Activity

Tesla insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 162 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

