Fundraising Update: Elon Musk Files With FEC to Launch "America Party"

Elon Musk appears to have possibly filed a statement of organization with the FEC on Sunday morning, establishing a new political entity known as the America Party.
There still has not been any confirmation from Elon Musk that this is an authentic filing, as opposed to a fraudulent filing by someone else.
Tesla’s CFO, Vaibhav Taneja, is named as both treasurer and custodian of records for the committee
Musk has announced plans for targeting 2 to 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House seats with his new political party.
The filing of a Statement of Organization with the FEC allows the new party to legally begin raising and spending money for federal election purposes.
Tesla Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 11 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 05/29, 05/27, 05/16, 05/15, 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 02/14, 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/23, 05/16, 05/12, 04/08 and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/08, 03/07, 01/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $250,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/12, 02/11.
Tesla Government Contracts
We have seen $17,357 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICAL REPAIRS: $17,357
Tesla Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,859 institutional investors add shares of Tesla stock to their portfolio, and 1,818 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 14,670,839 shares (+123.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,802,094,635
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 8,638,364 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,238,718,414
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 5,660,651 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,467,014,313
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 5,566,098 shares (+307.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,442,509,957
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,416,473 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,403,733,142
- BARCLAYS PLC added 5,329,960 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,381,312,433
- CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 5,327,529 shares (+6854.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,380,682,415
Tesla Insider Trading Activity
Tesla insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 162 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IRA MATTHEW EHRENPREIS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 477,572 shares for an estimated $170,636,358.
- ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 449,565 shares for an estimated $139,741,881.
- KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 166,588 shares for an estimated $60,322,848.
- KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $41,162,798.
- VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 47,236 shares for an estimated $15,587,529.
- JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403
- XIAOTONG ZHU (SVP, APAC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,857,105
- JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.