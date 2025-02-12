Fund Update: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP opened a $163.6M position in $SAP stock

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has opened a new $163.6M position in $SAP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SAP.

$SAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of $SAP stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SAP Government Contracts

We have seen $17,786,787 of award payments to $SAP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$SAP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 09/06, 09/05.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

