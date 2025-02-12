Fund Update: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP opened a $163.6M position in $SAP stock

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has opened a new $163.6M position in $SAP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SAP.
$SAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of $SAP stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,866,468 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $427,607,818
- HARDING LOEVNER LP removed 1,864,911 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $427,251,110
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,165,548 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,969,573
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,108,293 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $253,909,926
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 890,157 shares (+125.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,165,554
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 798,037 shares (+145.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,484,689
- GROUPAMA ASSET MANAGMENT removed 678,088 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $155,349,960
$SAP Government Contracts
We have seen $17,786,787 of award payments to $SAP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SAP MAXSECURE SUPPORT SERVICES: $2,466,555
- E-GOVERNMENT TRAVEL SERVICES: $2,050,453
- IGF::CT::IGF - TRAVEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES: $1,824,067
- IGF::OT::IGF - E-GOVERNMENT TRAVEL AND SUPPORT SERVICES UNDER THE ETS2 MASTER CONTRACT (GS-33F-Y0026) FOR D...: $1,806,175
- IGF::CT::IGF E-GOV TRAVEL SERVICE 2.0: $1,319,341
$SAP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SAP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 09/06, 09/05.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
