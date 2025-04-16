Fund Update: WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC opened a $22.1M position in $TMSL stock

WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC has opened a new $22.1M position in $TMSL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TMSL.
$TMSL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $TMSL stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 724,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,080,169
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 340,272 shares (+222.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,972,070
- UBS GROUP AG added 327,554 shares (+3708.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,561,978
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 327,417 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,557,561
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 296,457 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,559,255
- FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC added 175,217 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,340,614
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 170,970 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,512,927
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
