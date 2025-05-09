Fund Update: VANGUARD GROUP INC opened a $44.0M position in $LX stock

VANGUARD GROUP INC has opened a new $44.0M position in $LX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LX.
$LX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $LX stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,365,520 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,048,096
- BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL LTD added 3,990,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,142,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,981,120 shares (+485.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,090,496
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,192,695 shares (+1607.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,517,631
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,606,969 shares (+237.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,120,420
- FIL LTD removed 2,542,798 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,748,228
- WT ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 2,030,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,482,982
$LX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
