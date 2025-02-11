Fund Update: VANGUARD GROUP INC opened a $22.1M position in $ZK stock

VANGUARD GROUP INC has opened a new $22.1M position in $ZK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZK.
$ZK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $ZK stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 779,587 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,124,679
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 562,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,543,697
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD removed 451,724 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,068,927
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 418,988 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,339,242
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 369,838 shares (-76.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,243,689
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 296,322 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,605,017
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 264,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,900,163
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
