Fund Update: Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $4.1B position in $GBIL stock

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $4.1B position in $GBIL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GBIL.
$GBIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $GBIL stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VALEO FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 41,070,514 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $4,113,211,977
- ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC removed 967,274 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,901,509
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 826,500 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,798,770
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 781,045 shares (+173.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,245,088
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 641,784 shares (+451.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,293,921
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC added 538,126 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,909,462
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 343,192 shares (-72.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,380,974
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GBIL ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
