Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $182.1M position in $TMO stock

Third Point LLC has opened a new $182.1M position in $TMO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TMO.

$TMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TMO Insider Trading Activity

$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 94 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 114,850 shares for an estimated $64,251,152 .

. STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924 .

. MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,120,320

GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $343,725.

$TMO Government Contracts

We have seen $112,799,045 of award payments to $TMO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TMO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 09/10.

on 09/10. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

