Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $182.1M position in $TMO stock

February 14, 2025 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Third Point LLC has opened a new $182.1M position in $TMO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TMO.

$TMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,311,325 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,202,420,604
  • FMR LLC removed 1,540,082 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $801,196,858
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,516,306 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $788,827,870
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,433,444 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $745,720,572
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,100,685 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $572,609,357
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,047,687 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $648,067,747
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 955,965 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $591,331,270

$TMO Insider Trading Activity

$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 94 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 114,850 shares for an estimated $64,251,152.
  • STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924.
  • MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,120,320
  • GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $343,725.

$TMO Government Contracts

We have seen $112,799,045 of award payments to $TMO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TMO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

