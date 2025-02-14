Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $142.5M position in $FTV stock

Third Point LLC has opened a new $142.5M position in $FTV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FTV.

$FTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of $FTV stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FTV Insider Trading Activity

$FTV insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) sold 171,808 shares for an estimated $12,320,351

JONATHAN L SCHWARZ (SVP - Corporate Development) sold 14,223 shares for an estimated $1,049,657

CHARLES E MCLAUGHLIN (SVP - Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,864 shares for an estimated $508,141

PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $382,900

$FTV Government Contracts

We have seen $2,948,514 of award payments to $FTV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$FTV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

