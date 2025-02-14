Fund Update: Third Point LLC opened a $142.5M position in $FTV stock

Third Point LLC has opened a new $142.5M position in $FTV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FTV.
$FTV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of $FTV stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 9,697,275 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $727,295,625
- DODGE & COX added 7,779,907 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583,493,025
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 5,189,347 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $389,201,025
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 3,967,117 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,533,775
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,810,997 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,824,775
- FMR LLC removed 3,085,887 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,441,525
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,704,883 shares (+454.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $213,496,415
$FTV Insider Trading Activity
$FTV insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) sold 171,808 shares for an estimated $12,320,351
- JONATHAN L SCHWARZ (SVP - Corporate Development) sold 14,223 shares for an estimated $1,049,657
- CHARLES E MCLAUGHLIN (SVP - Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,864 shares for an estimated $508,141
- PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $382,900
$FTV Government Contracts
We have seen $2,948,514 of award payments to $FTV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CALIBRATION SERVICES: $500,199
- THIS ACQUISITION IS TO FUND A TASK ORDER UNDER CONTRACT 1305M222DNWWG0021, IN THE AMOUNT OF $466,086.00 FOR...: $396,997
- RSMEANS SUBSCRIPTION: $218,295
- HIGH POWER CURVE TRACER: $160,442
- REAL TIME SIGNAL ANALYZER: $157,052
$FTV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 11/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
