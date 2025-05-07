Fund Update: TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC opened a $35.4M position in $EUFN stock

TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $35.4M position in $EUFN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EUFN.
$EUFN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $EUFN stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,506,270 shares (+265.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,913,632
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,243,902 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,438,767
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,040,399 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,241,296
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 944,218 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,000,279
- ALASKA WEALTH ADVISORS added 289,256 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,240,903
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 268,668 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,259,964
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 227,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,484,324
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
