Fund Update: STRS OHIO opened a $17.2M position in $SHOP stock

STRS OHIO has opened a new $17.2M position in $SHOP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHOP.

$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 672 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 739 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SHOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHOP in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHOP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHOP forecast page.

$SHOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $100.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $105.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Dan Salmon from New Street set a target price of $115.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Bhavin Shah from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $125.0 on 12/02/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHOP ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.