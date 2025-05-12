Fund Update: STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 61,390 shares of MICROSTRATEGY ($MSTR) to their portfolio

STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF FLORIDA RETIREMENT SYSTEM has added 61,390 shares of $MSTR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSTR.

MICROSTRATEGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of MICROSTRATEGY stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MICROSTRATEGY Insider Trading Activity

MICROSTRATEGY insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN X GRAHAM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $20,449,139 .

. WEI-MING SHAO (EVP & General Counsel) has made 1 purchase buying 500 shares for an estimated $42,500 and 7 sales selling 41,303 shares for an estimated $13,994,755 .

and 7 sales selling 41,303 shares for an estimated . LESLIE J RECHAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $11,546,054 .

. JARROD M PATTEN has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 11,400 shares for an estimated $4,326,135 .

. PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $510,000 and 3 sales selling 4,533 shares for an estimated $1,484,020 .

and 3 sales selling 4,533 shares for an estimated . ANDREW KANG (EVP & CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $127,500 and 2 sales selling 2,185 shares for an estimated $719,441 .

and 2 sales selling 2,185 shares for an estimated . JEANINE MONTGOMERY (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,279 shares for an estimated $417,401.

MICROSTRATEGY Government Contracts

We have seen $29,200 of award payments to $MSTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MICROSTRATEGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE NEAL P. DUNN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/24.

MICROSTRATEGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024

MICROSTRATEGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSTR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Monness set a target price of $220.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Andrew Harte from BTIG set a target price of $570.0 on 11/20/2024

