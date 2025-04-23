Fund Update: Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $93.1M position in $COWZ stock

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $93.1M position in $COWZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COWZ.
$COWZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of $COWZ stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 1,700,282 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,107,442
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,563,736 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,319,809
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 1,235,954 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,806,681
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 943,933 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,313,335
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 926,609 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,334,876
- TRAPHAGEN INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 891,702 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,829,601
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 652,842 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,872,516
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
