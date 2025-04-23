Fund Update: Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $285.4M position in $DSTL stock

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $285.4M position in $DSTL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DSTL.
$DSTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $DSTL stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 5,261,045 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,359,080
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS removed 872,814 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,938,261
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 640,541 shares (+4902.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,180,945
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 425,330 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,069,899
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 337,672 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,546,229
- SAGE ADVISORY SERVICES, LTD.CO. removed 331,542 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,209,546
- COMERICA BANK removed 316,490 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,382,833
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
