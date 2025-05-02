Fund Update: SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC opened a $20.1M position in $ATR stock

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC has opened a new $20.1M position in $ATR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ATR.

$ATR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $ATR stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATR Insider Trading Activity

$ATR insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MONNAS GIOVANNA KAMPOURI sold 1,257 shares for an estimated $215,746

KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 964 shares for an estimated $162,752

MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) sold 852 shares for an estimated $149,769

$ATR Government Contracts

We have seen $1,106,732 of award payments to $ATR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

