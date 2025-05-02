Fund Update: SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC opened a $20.1M position in $ATR stock

SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC has opened a new $20.1M position in $ATR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ATR.
$ATR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $ATR stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 617,365 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,988,041
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 353,935 shares (+297.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,603,188
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 323,816 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,871,493
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 160,996 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,292,471
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 159,015 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,981,256
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 155,890 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,490,319
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 145,924 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,924,660
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ATR Insider Trading Activity
$ATR insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MONNAS GIOVANNA KAMPOURI sold 1,257 shares for an estimated $215,746
- KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 964 shares for an estimated $162,752
- MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) sold 852 shares for an estimated $149,769
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ATR Government Contracts
We have seen $1,106,732 of award payments to $ATR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RESEARCH CHALLENGES RELATED TO ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PROPELLANTS IN METERED DOSE INHALERS: $1,106,732
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATR ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.