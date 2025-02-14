Fund Update: Scion Asset Management, LLC opened a $14.5M position in $PDD stock

Scion Asset Management, LLC has opened a new $14.5M position in $PDD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PDD.
$PDD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $PDD stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 12,245,862 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,187,726,155
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 9,477,455 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $919,218,360
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 5,154,878 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,971,617
- FMR LLC added 4,673,022 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $453,236,403
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. removed 4,125,667 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $556,181,168
- H&H INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT, LLC added 3,804,600 shares (+3693.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $512,898,126
- FIL LTD added 3,350,627 shares (+72.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,977,312
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PDD ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.