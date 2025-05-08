Fund Update: Savant Capital, LLC opened a $5.4M position in $ILMN stock

Savant Capital, LLC has opened a new $5.4M position in $ILMN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ILMN.
$ILMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 475 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 14,481,232 shares (+408.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,935,127,032
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,340,712 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,372,090
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 1,309,114 shares (+433.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,936,903
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,239,763 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,669,529
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,093,191 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,083,113
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 996,589 shares (+52.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,069,371
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 978,414 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,627,366
$ILMN Government Contracts
We have seen $33,999,844 of award payments to $ILMN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ILLUMINA INC., TO PROVIDE REAGENTS AND CONSUMABLES: $1,184,215
- NOVASEQ X PLUS SEQUENCING SYSTEM: $1,083,750
- ILLUMINA REAGENT KITS: $872,996
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR REAGENTS AND SERVICE SUPPORT PLANS.: $668,201
- PURCHASE NEXTSEQ 2000 SEQUENCING SYSTEM & BRONZE SUPPORT PLAN FOR THE NOAA FISHERIES, SOUTHWEST FISHERIES S...: $658,767
$ILMN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$ILMN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ILMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
$ILMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 02/03/2025
- Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
