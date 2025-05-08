Fund Update: Savant Capital, LLC opened a $5.4M position in $ILMN stock

Savant Capital, LLC has opened a new $5.4M position in $ILMN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ILMN.

$ILMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 475 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ILMN Government Contracts

We have seen $33,999,844 of award payments to $ILMN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ILMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$ILMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ILMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$ILMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

