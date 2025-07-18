Fund Update: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. opened a $20.0M position in $DRI stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has opened a new $20.0M position in $DRI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DRI.

$DRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 472 institutional investors add shares of $DRI stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DRI Insider Trading Activity

$DRI insiders have traded $DRI stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICARDO CARDENAS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,518 shares for an estimated $4,271,566 .

. DOUGLAS J. MILANES (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,840 shares for an estimated $4,199,789 .

. MATTHEW R BROAD (SVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,441 shares for an estimated $4,065,782 .

. MELVIN JOHN MARTIN (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,303 shares for an estimated $3,733,370 .

. DANIEL J. KIERNAN (President, Olive Garden) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,048 shares for an estimated $3,520,580 .

. TODD BURROWES (Group President) sold 13,569 shares for an estimated $2,937,000

SARAH H. KING (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,681 shares for an estimated $1,799,316 .

. CHARLES M SONSTEBY sold 8,005 shares for an estimated $1,637,466

RAJESH VENNAM (SVP, CFO) sold 5,780 shares for an estimated $1,284,402

SUSAN M. CONNELLY (SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer) sold 4,735 shares for an estimated $1,059,585

LAURA B WILLIAMSON (President, LongHorn Steakhouse) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,552 shares for an estimated $736,420 .

. JOHN W. MADONNA (SVP, Corporate Controller) sold 1,806 shares for an estimated $375,433

M SHAN ATKINS sold 1,014 shares for an estimated $223,410

$DRI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DRI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$DRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRI in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

$DRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRI recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $DRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $237.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $240.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James set a target price of $240.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $253.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $255.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $253.0 on 06/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

