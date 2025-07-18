Fund Update: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. opened a $20.0M position in $DRI stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. has opened a new $20.0M position in $DRI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DRI.
$DRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 472 institutional investors add shares of $DRI stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,294,559 shares (+1750.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,957,577
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 923,504 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $201,296,166
- UBS GROUP AG removed 670,617 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,327,387
- INVESCO LTD. removed 545,475 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,327,886
- MANE GLOBAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 352,130 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,158,528
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 323,885 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,290,347
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 321,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,694,076
$DRI Insider Trading Activity
$DRI insiders have traded $DRI stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICARDO CARDENAS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,518 shares for an estimated $4,271,566.
- DOUGLAS J. MILANES (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,840 shares for an estimated $4,199,789.
- MATTHEW R BROAD (SVP General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,441 shares for an estimated $4,065,782.
- MELVIN JOHN MARTIN (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,303 shares for an estimated $3,733,370.
- DANIEL J. KIERNAN (President, Olive Garden) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,048 shares for an estimated $3,520,580.
- TODD BURROWES (Group President) sold 13,569 shares for an estimated $2,937,000
- SARAH H. KING (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,681 shares for an estimated $1,799,316.
- CHARLES M SONSTEBY sold 8,005 shares for an estimated $1,637,466
- RAJESH VENNAM (SVP, CFO) sold 5,780 shares for an estimated $1,284,402
- SUSAN M. CONNELLY (SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer) sold 4,735 shares for an estimated $1,059,585
- LAURA B WILLIAMSON (President, LongHorn Steakhouse) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,552 shares for an estimated $736,420.
- JOHN W. MADONNA (SVP, Corporate Controller) sold 1,806 shares for an estimated $375,433
- M SHAN ATKINS sold 1,014 shares for an estimated $223,410
$DRI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DRI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$DRI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRI in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025
$DRI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRI recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $DRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $237.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 06/25/2025
- John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $240.0 on 06/25/2025
- Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James set a target price of $240.0 on 06/23/2025
- Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $253.0 on 06/23/2025
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $255.0 on 06/23/2025
- Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/23/2025
- Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $253.0 on 06/23/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
