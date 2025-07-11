Fund Update: Perpetual Ltd opened a $62.3M position in $COIN stock

Perpetual Ltd has opened a new $62.3M position in $COIN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COIN.

$COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 408 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COIN Insider Trading Activity

$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 160 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 160 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 750,000 shares for an estimated $235,133,297 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 135,847 shares for an estimated $37,563,441 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 71,746 shares for an estimated $18,695,330 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 57,813 shares for an estimated $14,738,780 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,902 shares for an estimated $1,585,608 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,427 shares for an estimated $1,386,696.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/24.

on 06/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

China Renaissance issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COIN forecast page.

$COIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $359.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $300.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $268.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $395.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Gautam Chhugani from Bernstein set a target price of $510.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $421.0 on 06/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $COIN ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.