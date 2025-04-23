Fund Update: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added 36,342 shares of PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL ($PRU) to their portfolio

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC has added 36,342 shares of $PRU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PRU.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 557 institutional investors add shares of PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 582 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL insiders have traded $PRU stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F LOWREY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 185,653 shares for an estimated $23,446,077 .

. ROBERT FALZON (EVP and Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,737 shares for an estimated $6,764,047 .

. ANDREW F SULLIVAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,685 shares for an estimated $3,823,421 .

. MICHAEL TODMAN sold 2,950 shares for an estimated $333,291

SIBIO CARMINE DI purchased 200 shares for an estimated $22,208

CAROLINE FEENEY (Executive Vice President) purchased 110 shares for an estimated $13,324

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL Government Contracts

We have seen $8,600,000 of award payments to $PRU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRU stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRU in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/22/2025

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ward from UBS set a target price of $122.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 10/31/2024

